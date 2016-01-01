Dr. James Whalen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whalen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Whalen, MD
Dr. James Whalen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.
Sarah D Atkinson Pllc885 Winton Rd S, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 241-9670
Nashoba Valley Medical Center200 Groton Rd, Ayer, MA 01432 Directions (401) 255-1138
- The Miriam Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1134245954
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Dr. Whalen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whalen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whalen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Whalen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whalen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whalen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whalen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.