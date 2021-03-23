Overview

Dr. James Whalen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Council Bluffs, IA. They graduated from Memorial University Of Newfoundland Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs, Methodist Jennie Edmundson and The Nebraska Medical Center.



Dr. Whalen works at CHI Health in Council Bluffs, IA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.