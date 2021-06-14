Overview

Dr. James Wendelken, MD is an Urology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Urology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Wendelken works at Optim Oncology in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.