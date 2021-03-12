Dr. Jason Wendel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wendel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Wendel, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Wendel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University - School of Medicine|Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.
Locations
Dr. J.J. Wendel Plastic Surgery2103 Crestmoor Rd, Nashville, TN 37215 Directions (629) 219-7002Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had DIEP breast reconstruction after a double mastectomy. Very happy with the results!!!
About Dr. Jason Wendel, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University - School of Medicine|Indiana University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wendel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wendel accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Wendel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wendel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wendel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wendel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.