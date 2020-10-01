Overview

Dr. James Wendel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.



Dr. Wendel works at Mt Auburn Obstetrics & Gynecologic Assoc. Inc. in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.