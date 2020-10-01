See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. James Wendel, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Wendel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.

Dr. Wendel works at Mt Auburn Obstetrics & Gynecologic Assoc. Inc. in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mt Auburn Obstetrics & Gynecologic Assoc. Inc.
    2123 Auburn Ave Ste 724, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 398-6230

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda North Hospital
  • Christ Hospital
  • The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Adenomyosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Adenomyosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. James Wendel, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1831183797
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Wendel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wendel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wendel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wendel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wendel works at Mt Auburn Obstetrics & Gynecologic Assoc. Inc. in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Wendel’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Wendel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wendel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wendel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wendel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

