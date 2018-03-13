Overview

Dr. James Welch, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Union Hospital and Union Hospital Clinton.



Dr. Welch works at UAP Center For Better Sleep in Terre Haute, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.