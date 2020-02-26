Dr. Welch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Welch, MD
Overview
Dr. James Welch, MD is an Urology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Welch works at
Locations
Orlando Urology Associates PA41 W Kaley St, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 843-6645
Orlando Urology Assoicates9430 Turkey Lake Rd Ste 106, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 843-6645
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr James Welch has been my Urologist doctor since 2016. I have seen several urologists in the Orlando area, but for me, Dr. Welch it's the best urologist in town. He's a smart guy, he's listening to your problem, and take time to talk to you and explain in a way to understand what needs to be done. Unfortunately I'm moving soon out of Orlando, and that is my fear, that I will not find anybody else to be like Dr. Welch. I strongly recommend Dr. welch.
About Dr. James Welch, MD
- Urology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1306834593
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Welch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Welch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Welch works at
Dr. Welch has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Welch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Welch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Welch.
