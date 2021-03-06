Overview

Dr. James Weitzman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Weitzman works at Massachusetts General Physicians Organization Inc in Waltham, MA with other offices in Concord, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Myeloma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.