Overview

Dr. James Weiss, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.



Dr. Weiss works at Comprehensive Primary Care & Associates in Chevy Chase, MD with other offices in Germantown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Runner's Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.