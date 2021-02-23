Dr. James Weiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Weiss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Weiss, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.
Dr. Weiss works at
Locations
-
1
Orthopaedic and Sports Rehab Center5530 Wisconsin Ave Ste 530, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 540-4791
-
2
James M Weiss MD13211 Executive Park Ter, Germantown, MD 20874 Directions (301) 540-4791
-
3
Orthopaedic and Sports Rehab Center13245 Executive Park Ter, Germantown, MD 20874 Directions (301) 540-4791
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weiss?
I was having much knee pain when I went to see Dr. Weiss who was highly recommended by a medical coworker of mine. Dr. Weiss took as much time as I needed to review my MRI, discuss my treatment plan and surgery and answer all my questions. I was impressed with his depth of knowledge of current therapies and his broad experience. He has the right blend of confidence and compassion and conveys that he truly cares about the patient. His office staff at the Germantown, MD office are all top notch. They are pleasant, helpful and just really wonderful.
About Dr. James Weiss, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1942201686
Education & Certifications
- MD Institute Emer Med Svc Sys
- University MD Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiss accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weiss works at
Dr. Weiss has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Runner's Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.