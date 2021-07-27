Dr. James Weir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Weir, MD
Overview
Dr. James Weir, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Mary's Hospital, Covenant Medical Center Harrison, Hills and Dales General Hospital, Mclaren Bay Region and Scheurer Hospital.
Dr. Weir works at
Locations
-
1
Jared R Weir MD Pllc800 Cooper Ave Ste 12, Saginaw, MI 48602 Directions (989) 754-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Mary's Hospital
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
- Hills and Dales General Hospital
- Mclaren Bay Region
- Scheurer Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weir?
Everyone from Office Staff to Dr Weir himself are wonderful Had a hip replacement a year ago. You would never know..Went well Dr was so prepared. I have never had such a great Dr in my life..Need anything like this done. This is where you go.
About Dr. James Weir, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1689669178
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weir has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weir works at
Dr. Weir has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Weir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.