Dr. James Weimar, MD
Overview
Dr. James Weimar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Kansas Spine and Specialty Hospital, Saint Luke Hospital and Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Weimar works at
Locations
Abay Neuroscience Center LLC3223 N Webb Rd Ste 1, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 609-2600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ascension Via Christi St. Francis929 N Saint Francis Ave Ste 8061, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 719-1260
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Kansas Spine and Specialty Hospital
- Saint Luke Hospital
- Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Weimar performed a laminectomy between L4-L5 and L-5 S-1 on me in January 2022. Before the surgery I was in extreme pain and had difficulty walking out to the mailbox and back. Now, 4 months later, I'm walking 1.5 to 2.5 miles a day and slowly starting to enjoy and participate in everyday activities. In my case, Dr Weimar gave me back my life (I'm 69 years old). Also a shout out to this PA Tony who is excellent and quite patient about answering questions and giving helpful advice.
About Dr. James Weimar, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1538350830
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weimar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weimar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weimar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weimar works at
Dr. Weimar has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weimar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Weimar speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Weimar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weimar.
