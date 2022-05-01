See All Neurosurgeons in Wichita, KS
Dr. James Weimar, MD

Neurosurgery
2.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Weimar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Kansas Spine and Specialty Hospital, Saint Luke Hospital and Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Weimar works at Abay Neuroscience Center in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Abay Neuroscience Center LLC
    3223 N Webb Rd Ste 1, Wichita, KS 67226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 609-2600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
    929 N Saint Francis Ave Ste 8061, Wichita, KS 67214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 719-1260

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
  • Kansas Spine and Specialty Hospital
  • Saint Luke Hospital
  • Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    May 01, 2022
    Dr Weimar performed a laminectomy between L4-L5 and L-5 S-1 on me in January 2022. Before the surgery I was in extreme pain and had difficulty walking out to the mailbox and back. Now, 4 months later, I'm walking 1.5 to 2.5 miles a day and slowly starting to enjoy and participate in everyday activities. In my case, Dr Weimar gave me back my life (I'm 69 years old). Also a shout out to this PA Tony who is excellent and quite patient about answering questions and giving helpful advice.
    Happily Retired — May 01, 2022
    About Dr. James Weimar, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538350830
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Weimar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weimar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weimar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weimar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weimar works at Abay Neuroscience Center in Wichita, KS. View the full address on Dr. Weimar’s profile.

    Dr. Weimar has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weimar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Weimar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weimar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weimar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weimar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

