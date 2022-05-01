Overview

Dr. James Weimar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Kansas Spine and Specialty Hospital, Saint Luke Hospital and Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Weimar works at Abay Neuroscience Center in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.