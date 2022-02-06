Dr. James Weber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Weber, MD
Dr. James Weber, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.
Texas Digestive Disease Consultants505 S Nolen Dr, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 424-1525
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Over the last 16 years I've had a total of 5 procedures performed by Dr. Weber at 2 different locations here in North Texas. Each time the experience at either location could not have been any better. The staff is just outstanding in their professionalism, yet very friendly and welcoming. They always clearly explain what's about to be done and what to expect. Before each procedure Dr. Weber came and spoke with me, addressing any concerns I might have and answering any patient questions. He also reviews with you your particular medical situation and anything pertaining to your health and the procedure to be performed. After the procedure he personally give you a full report of how things went and again takes the time to answer any questions. Overall either location was run like a first class operation, and I highly recommend Dr. Weber and his staff.
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1740266196
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Weber works at
