Overview

Dr. James Weber, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.



Dr. Weber works at Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in Southlake, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.