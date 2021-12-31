Dr. James Webb Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Webb Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Webb Jr, DPM
Overview
Dr. James Webb Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bartlesville, OK. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Jane Phillips.

Locations
Bartlesville Podiatry1631 SE WASHINGTON BLVD, Bartlesville, OK 74006 Directions (918) 333-1622
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Jane Phillips
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care, knowledgeable and desires to help others.
About Dr. James Webb Jr, DPM
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1679561385
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Webb Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Webb Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Webb Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Webb Jr has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Webb Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Webb Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Webb Jr.
