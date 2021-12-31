Overview

Dr. James Webb Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bartlesville, OK. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Jane Phillips.



Dr. Webb Jr works at Bartlesville Podiatry in Bartlesville, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.