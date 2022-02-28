Dr. James Watt, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Watt, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Watt, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Destin, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital and Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast.
Dr. Watt works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud36474C Emerald Coast Pkwy Ste 3101, Destin, FL 32541 Directions (850) 710-0046Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Orthopaedic Associates - Crestview5300 S Ferdon Blvd, Crestview, FL 32536 Directions (850) 659-3118Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud1034 Mar Walt Dr Unit 100, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (850) 273-6944Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
Niceville554 Twin Cities Blvd Ste D, Niceville, FL 32578 Directions (850) 208-0917Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
- Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Watt?
Elaine at the front desk is always professional, polite with patients, efficient throughout all procedures she performs, has a great attitude even when office is very busy. Exemplary customer service at all times. Thank you, Elaine!!!!
About Dr. James Watt, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1700087897
Education & Certifications
- Florida Orthopaedic Institute|Florida Orthopedic Institute
- Doctors Hospital
- Doctors Hospital|Ohio University-Ohio Health
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watt accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watt works at
Dr. Watt has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Limb Pain and De Quervain's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Watt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.