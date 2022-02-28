See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Destin, FL
Dr. James Watt, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (38)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Watt, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Destin, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital and Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast.

Dr. Watt works at Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud in Destin, FL with other offices in Crestview, FL, Fort Walton Beach, FL and Niceville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Limb Pain and De Quervain's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud
    36474C Emerald Coast Pkwy Ste 3101, Destin, FL 32541 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 710-0046
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Orthopaedic Associates - Crestview
    5300 S Ferdon Blvd, Crestview, FL 32536 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 659-3118
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud
    1034 Mar Walt Dr Unit 100, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 273-6944
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Niceville
    554 Twin Cities Blvd Ste D, Niceville, FL 32578 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 208-0917
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
  • Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Limb Pain
De Quervain's Disease
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Limb Pain
De Quervain's Disease

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Injection Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dislocated Elbow Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Hyperextension Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hand Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Revision of Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Throwing Injuries Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 28, 2022
    Elaine at the front desk is always professional, polite with patients, efficient throughout all procedures she performs, has a great attitude even when office is very busy. Exemplary customer service at all times. Thank you, Elaine!!!!
    Maria Wayman — Feb 28, 2022
    Photo: Dr. James Watt, DO
    About Dr. James Watt, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700087897
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Florida Orthopaedic Institute|Florida Orthopedic Institute
    Residency
    • Doctors Hospital
    Internship
    • Doctors Hospital|Ohio University-Ohio Health
    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Watt, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Watt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Watt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Watt has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Limb Pain and De Quervain's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Watt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

