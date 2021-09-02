Dr. Watt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Watt, DO
Overview
Dr. James Watt, DO is a Dermatologist in Inverness, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with HCA Florida Citrus Hospital.
Dr. Watt works at
Locations
Watt Dermatology216 S Apopka Ave Ste A, Inverness, FL 34452 Directions (352) 341-3344
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Citrus Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Our family had a concern with some spots on my son. They got us in within two days. The staff are friendly from the front desk to the nurse. Doctor Watt has an outstanding upbeat personality and is great with children. Highly recommend you use this Doctor and also switch from Florida Skin Cancer Associates if you are a patient there. Fresh breath of air finding a Doctor so thorough and caring in this County. Thanks Team.
About Dr. James Watt, DO
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Suny
- Humana Hosp
- Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
- SUNY / Buffalo General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watt accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watt works at
Dr. Watt has seen patients for Seborrheic Dermatitis, Shingles and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Watt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.