Dr. James Watson, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Dr. James Watson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med|LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Watson works at Valley Surgical Associates in Thousand Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Valley Surgical Associates
    2190 Lynn Rd Ste 200, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 360-6336

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center
  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
  View other providers who treat Facelift
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jun 11, 2021
    I absolutely adore Dr. Watson. He is a brillbrilliant surgeon! I desperately needed a breast reduction and he did such a great job that when I look in the mirror each day I am filled with joy and gratitude. He changed my life. First I had to lose weight and he helped me with that, then when ready for surgery everything went smoothly. No infections, perfect post op. I healed up with no pain. My results are amazing. I am forever grateful. He is such a kind and caring doctor. I also want to thank Dana for providing the support needed to make my dream come true. Thank you Dr. Watson from the depths of my soul. I couldn't be happier. Dr. Watson is the only way to go!!!
    Christine Rasmussen — Jun 11, 2021
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1912913252
    • Kettering Medical Center
    • Kettering Med Center|Wright State University School Of Med|Wright State University School of Medicine
    • Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med|LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
