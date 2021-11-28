Dr. James Watson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Watson, MD
Overview
Dr. James Watson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bellevue, WA.
Dr. Watson works at
Locations
-
1
Overlake Internal Medicine Associates P.s1135 116th Ave NE Ste 600, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 454-2656Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
- Snoqualmie Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely knowledgeable and explains everything well. Leaves me with confidence in him if I need a cardiologist in an emergency.
About Dr. James Watson, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1437263043
Education & Certifications
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
