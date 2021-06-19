Overview

Dr. James Watkins, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola and Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Watkins works at Ascension Sacred Heart Cancer Care - Medical Oncology/Hematology in Pensacola, FL with other offices in Milton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Leukocytosis and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.