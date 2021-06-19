Dr. James Watkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Watkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Watkins, MD
Overview
Dr. James Watkins, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola and Baptist Hospital.
Locations
Ascension Sacred Heart Cancer Care - Medical Oncology/Hematology1545 Airport Blvd # 2000, Pensacola, FL 32504 Directions (850) 416-6933
SHMOG - Milton6072 Doctors Park, Milton, FL 32570 Directions (850) 626-9653
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Watkins has been my oncologist for over five years. My husband and I met him shortly after moving to Florida, and learning I had cancer. It was a terrifying ordeal, amplified by the awareness that we had left behind 30 years of trust earned by previous medical providers. Fortunately, we were referred to a highly skilled physician. Doctor Watkins was not only skilled but he provided compassionate care. He stated early into my chemo and radiation treatment that he would take good care of me. He has shown over the years that he meant what he said. Today, I am cancer free and feel safe due to his ongoing care. Recently, my husband was diagnosed with skin cancer and sought Dr. Watkins care as he was familiar with the level of care provided by him and his staff, namely his physician's assistant and Monica (who make us feel like family). We highly recommend Dr. Watkins and his staff who provide cutting edge treatment advancements along with compassionate care.
About Dr. James Watkins, MD
- Hematology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1811047905
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Watkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Watkins accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Watkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Watkins has seen patients for Anemia, Leukocytosis and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Watkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Watkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watkins.
