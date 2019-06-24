Dr. James Waters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Waters, MD
Overview
Dr. James Waters, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in North Chelmsford, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lowell General Hospital.
Dr. Waters works at
Locations
Merrimack Valley Cardiology Associates, LLC14 Research Pl Ste 3, North Chelmsford, MA 01863 Directions (978) 256-6607
Hospital Affiliations
- Lowell General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
This talented man saved my life and I shall forever be grateful to him and the supporting staff in the cardiac catheterization lab at Lowell General. He was decisive, fast, compassionate and competent beyond measure when my life was on the line. He inserted two DES stents in my 100% occluded right coronary artery and I would not be here if not for his efforts, experience and training. Thank you, Dr. Waters....I plan to make better decisions and do good things with the time you’ve given me.
About Dr. James Waters, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1821038878
Education & Certifications
- St Elizabeths Medical Center
- St Elizabeth's Hospital of Boston
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Tufts University School Of Dental Medicine
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waters has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waters accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waters has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waters on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Waters. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.