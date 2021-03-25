See All Podiatric Surgeons in Little Rock, AR
Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Washburn, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Arkansas Heart Hospital, Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock, CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and Saline Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Washburn works at Foot and Ankle Center of Little Rock in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Foot and Ankle Center of Little Rock
    10020 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 221-2266
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Arkansas Heart Hospital
  • Arkansas Surgical Hospital
  • Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
  • CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
  • Saline Memorial Hospital

Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Contracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Foot Weakness Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Leg Ulcer Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Neuroblastoma Chevron Icon
Neurofibromatosis Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Non-Healing Diabetic Foot Ulcer Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CeltiCare Health
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Mar 25, 2021
    I greatly appreciate my visit with Dr. Washburn today. For over four months I have a severe pain between and underneath my toes on my right foot. For the first time in months I am pain free! Thank you Dr. Washburn and staff for being concerned and compassionate with me today. My health heroes! Dr. Washburn, Brittany, Heidi, and other staff Thank you! Thank you!???????? I will be referring a friend.
    Stephanie Nolden — Mar 25, 2021
    About Dr. James Washburn, DPM

    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • 12 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1831481035
    Education & Certifications

    • St. Joseph Medical
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • Stephen F. Austin State University
    • Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Washburn, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Washburn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Washburn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Washburn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Washburn works at Foot and Ankle Center of Little Rock in Little Rock, AR. View the full address on Dr. Washburn’s profile.

    Dr. Washburn has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Washburn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Washburn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Washburn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Washburn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Washburn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

