Dr. James Warnock, MD
Dr. James Warnock, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.
Baptist Heart501 Marshall St Ste 104, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 969-6404
Hospital Affiliations
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Very professional. Didn't have to wait long. Answered all my questions.
About Dr. James Warnock, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1356360119
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ms School Of Med
- University of Mississippi
- Mississippi State University
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Warnock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Warnock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Warnock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Warnock works at
Dr. Warnock has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Warnock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Warnock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warnock.
