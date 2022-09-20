Overview

Dr. James Warneke, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION.



Dr. Warneke works at American Transitional Hospital Inc in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Soft Tissue Sarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.