Dr. James Warneke, MD
Dr. James Warneke, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION.
American Transitional Hospital Inc3838 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85719 Directions (520) 694-2873
Banner - University Medical Center1625 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85719 Directions (520) 694-0111
Banner - University Medical Center Tucson1501 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85724 Directions (520) 626-3970Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
In 2000 Dr Warneke saved my moms life .She had melanoma. Thank you Dr
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1871668483
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
Dr. Warneke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Warneke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Warneke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Warneke has seen patients for Wound Repair, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Soft Tissue Sarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Warneke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Warneke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warneke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Warneke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Warneke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.