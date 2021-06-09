Dr. James Ware, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ware is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Ware, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Ware, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Hamilton, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Centrastate Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton, Saint Francis Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Ware works at
Locations
Bucks Mercer Neurology396 White Horse Ave, Hamilton, NJ 08610 Directions (609) 585-0118
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
- Saint Francis Medical Center
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The office staff was efficient and affable. The Doctor spent an extraordinary amount of time with me. I greatly appreciated that. I felt he was very thorough and had a pleasant manner.
About Dr. James Ware, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356449177
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ-R W Johnson Medical School
- Kings County Hospital Center
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
Dr. Ware has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ware accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ware has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ware works at
Dr. Ware has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ware on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ware speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Ware. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ware.
