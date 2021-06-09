See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Hamilton, NJ
Dr. James Ware, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
4 (26)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Ware, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Hamilton, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Centrastate Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton, Saint Francis Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Ware works at Bucks Mercer Neurology in Hamilton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bucks Mercer Neurology
    396 White Horse Ave, Hamilton, NJ 08610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 585-0118

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
  • Centrastate Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
  • Saint Francis Medical Center
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Seizure Disorders
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Seizure Disorders
Peripheral Nerve Disorders

Treatment frequency



Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Electrodiagnostic Procedure Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. James Ware, MD

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1356449177
    Education & Certifications

    • UMDNJ-R W Johnson Medical School
    • Kings County Hospital Center
    • UMDNJ - University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Ware, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ware is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ware has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ware has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ware works at Bucks Mercer Neurology in Hamilton, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Ware’s profile.

    Dr. Ware has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ware on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Ware. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ware.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ware, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ware appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

