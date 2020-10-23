Dr. James Ware, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ware is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Ware, MD
Dr. James Ware, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Gordon, Adventhealth Redmond, Floyd Medical Center and Polk Medical Center.
Redmond Specialty Services LLC504 Redmond Rd Nw, Rome, GA 30165 Directions (706) 295-3855
Harbin Clinic LLC14 Cherokee Rd, Cedartown, GA 30125 Directions (770) 749-5400
Harbin Clinic Urology1825 Martha Berry Blvd NW, Rome, GA 30165 Directions (706) 295-5331
Floyd Medical Center304 Turner McCall Blvd SW, Rome, GA 30165 Directions (706) 509-5000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Gordon
- Adventhealth Redmond
- Floyd Medical Center
- Polk Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Absolutely the best heart doctor in Rome, GA. I have been seeing him since October 1989 and I would not trust anyone else with my heart.
About Dr. James Ware, MD
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Ware has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ware accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ware has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ware has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ware on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ware. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ware.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ware, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ware appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.