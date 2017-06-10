Dr. James Ward, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Ward, DO
Overview
Dr. James Ward, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pendleton, OR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with CHI St. Anthony Hospital.
Dr. Ward works at
Locations
-
1
Chi St Anthony Hospital3001 St Anthony Way Ste 205, Pendleton, OR 97801 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ward?
He is such a good doctor! Always goes over every concern with me and his office staff are wonderful also. There's rarely any wait for my appointments. You can tell he really cares!!
About Dr. James Ward, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1083962435
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Anthony Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ward has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ward using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ward works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ward. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ward.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ward, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ward appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.