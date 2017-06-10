Overview

Dr. James Ward, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pendleton, OR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with CHI St. Anthony Hospital.



Dr. Ward works at Franciscan Surgical Associates at St. Anthony in Pendleton, OR. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

