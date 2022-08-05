Overview

Dr. James Wang, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from CHANGWEI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Wang works at Tristate Neurology Pllc in Memphis, TN with other offices in Olive Branch, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrovascular Disease and EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.