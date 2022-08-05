Dr. James Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Wang, MD
Overview
Dr. James Wang, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from CHANGWEI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Wang works at
Locations
Tristate Neurology Pllc5100 Sanderlin Ave Ste 2100, Memphis, TN 38117 Directions (901) 820-0141
- 2 6933 Crumpler Blvd Ste B, Olive Branch, MS 38654 Directions (901) 820-0141
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wang is thoughtful, and thorough in his treatment of myself and my illness. He spends time listening to my concerns and addresses all of my needs. I would recommend him highly.
About Dr. James Wang, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1619945532
Education & Certifications
- CHANGWEI MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Cerebrovascular Disease and EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wang speaks Chinese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.