Dr. James Wang, DPM
Dr. James Wang, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC.
Locations
Beverly Hills Spine Surgery8436 W 3rd St Ste 800, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 746-5918Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Keck Hospital of USC
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to him for orthotics. They have proved durable and trouble-free ever since, as in decades. I had a bony bump on my big toe from shoe pressure, and he told me how to stop it from getting worse (better shoes). He wasn't a "let's operate!" kind of guy, pretty conservative. He walks the talk, in that he is the king of sensible shoes.
About Dr. James Wang, DPM
- Podiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1588678130
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.