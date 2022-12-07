Dr. James Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Wang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Wang, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Wang works at
Locations
Northwestern Medicine Department of Otolaryngology675 N Saint Clair St Ste 15-200, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8182
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wang corrected a deviated septum and improved my breathing which I have struggled with for many years. His exam was thorough. He offered surgical and non surgical options. I moved forward with the surgery and my nose is very happy! His clinical nurse, Victoria, is awesome with scheduling and followup.
About Dr. James Wang, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1225490840
Education & Certifications
- Texas Technical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
