Dr. James Wang, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Wang, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Wang works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medicine Department of Otolaryngology
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 15-200, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-8182

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carotid Ultrasound
Home Sleep Study
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Carotid Ultrasound
Home Sleep Study
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)

Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. James Wang, MD

Specialties
  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1225490840
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Texas Technical University
