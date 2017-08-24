See All Pediatricians in Birmingham, AL
Dr. James Wamack Jr, MD

Pediatrics
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Wamack Jr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.

Dr. Wamack Jr works at Birmingham Pediatric Associates, Inc. in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1
    Birmingham Pediatric Assoc.
    Birmingham Pediatric Assoc.
806 Saint Vincents Dr Ste 615, Birmingham, AL 35205
(205) 933-2646

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fever
Immunization Administration
Swine Flu
Fever
Immunization Administration
Swine Flu

Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Immunization Administration
Swine Flu
Abdominal Pain
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Black Eye
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Bronchospasm
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Burn Injuries
Cellulitis
Circumcision
Cold Sore
Constipation
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cystic Fibrosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Febrile Convulsion
Foot Sprain
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypoglycemia
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intertrigo
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pinworm
  • View other providers who treat Pinworm
Plantar Fasciitis
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Second-Degree Burns
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Tonsillitis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wrist Sprain or Strain
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 24, 2017
    Highly recommend. We have been seeing Dr. Wamack for almost 4 years now and my boys 3 years and 18 months absolutely love going to see him. He has a great bedside manor and we never feel rushed. He's always preparing us for what to expect next and explains his healthcare decisions for my children well. I'm a nurse and have been working at a PEDS office closer to my home for over 1 year now and considered changing physicians for convenience but we are very happy with Dr. Wamack and plan to stay.
    Vanessa S. in Hoover, Al — Aug 24, 2017
    About Dr. James Wamack Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275638298
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Wamack Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wamack Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wamack Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wamack Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wamack Jr works at Birmingham Pediatric Associates, Inc. in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Wamack Jr’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wamack Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wamack Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wamack Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wamack Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

