Dr. James Wamack Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wamack Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Wamack Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. James Wamack Jr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.
Dr. Wamack Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Birmingham Pediatric Assoc.806 Saint Vincents Dr Ste 615, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 933-2646
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommend. We have been seeing Dr. Wamack for almost 4 years now and my boys 3 years and 18 months absolutely love going to see him. He has a great bedside manor and we never feel rushed. He's always preparing us for what to expect next and explains his healthcare decisions for my children well. I'm a nurse and have been working at a PEDS office closer to my home for over 1 year now and considered changing physicians for convenience but we are very happy with Dr. Wamack and plan to stay.
About Dr. James Wamack Jr, MD
- Pediatrics
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1275638298
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wamack Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wamack Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wamack Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wamack Jr works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wamack Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wamack Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wamack Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wamack Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.