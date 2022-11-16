See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Plano, TX
Dr. James Walter, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. James Walter, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (59)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. James Walter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Washington University St Louis and is affiliated with Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery.

Dr. Walter works at Texas Orthopaedic Associates in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Orthopaedic Associates
    6020 W Parker Rd Ste 240, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 378-1438
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Abdominal Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arm Disorders Chevron Icon
Arm Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Knee Shaving Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Bicep Injuries Chevron Icon
Bicep Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Biceps Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Injuries Chevron Icon
Broken Collarbone Chevron Icon
Broken Finger Chevron Icon
Broken Leg Chevron Icon
Broken Shoulder Blade Chevron Icon
Bursal Drainage Chevron Icon
Calf Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cartilage Damage Chevron Icon
Cartilage Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cartilage Disorders Chevron Icon
Cartilage Tear Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Collar Bone Injuries Chevron Icon
Colles' Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dislocated Elbow Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Finger Joint Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Forearm Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Growth Plate Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hip Flexor Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Impingement Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Effusion Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Ligament Disorders Chevron Icon
Ligament Sprain Chevron Icon
Ligament Tears Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprains and Tears Chevron Icon
Meniscal Cyst Chevron Icon
Meniscus Injuries Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Muscle Cramp Chevron Icon
Muscle Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pain in Extremities Chevron Icon
Partially Dislocated Elbow (Nursemaid Elbow) Chevron Icon
Patella Tendon Tears Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Plica Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Pulled Muscles Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quadriceps Tendon Tears Chevron Icon
Radial Nerve Entrapment Chevron Icon
Radial Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Tendon Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shin Splints Chevron Icon
Shoulder Cartilage Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Sports Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Strain of Hamstring Muscle Chevron Icon
Strain of Muscle and-or Tendon of Forearm Chevron Icon
Strain of Tendon of Medial Thigh Muscle Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Throwing Injuries Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Torn Cartilage Chevron Icon
Tricep Injuries Chevron Icon
Tricep Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trochanteric Bursitis Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Entrapment at Wrist Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuritis Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Disorders Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Pain Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Trauma Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • State Farm
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Walter?

    Nov 16, 2022
    He took the time to show me what he is seeing, explained everything fully and talked through the choices in treatment. I'm glad he is my doctor.
    — Nov 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Walter, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. James Walter, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Walter to family and friends

    Dr. Walter's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Walter

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Walter, MD.

    About Dr. James Walter, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184633208
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Sports Medicine Institute Birmingham AL
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Texas Southwestern, Dallas
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Washington University St Louis
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Stanford University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Walter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Walter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Walter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Walter works at Texas Orthopaedic Associates in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Walter’s profile.

    Dr. Walter has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Walter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. James Walter, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.