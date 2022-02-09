See All Gastroenterologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. James Walter, MD

Gastroenterology
5 (33)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Walter, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.

Dr. Walter works at Einstein Gastroenterology at Germantown Pike in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Blue Bell, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Einstein Gastroenterology at Klein Building
    5401 Old York Rd # KLEIN363, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 456-8210
    Einstein Gastroenterology at Blue Bell
    676 DeKalb Pike Ste 104, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 233-3175

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Gastritis
Abdominal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Gastritis
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Cirrhosis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Crohn's Disease
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diarrhea
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophageal Varices
Esophagitis
Fibromyalgia
Food Allergy
Gallstones
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Impedance Testing
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Migraine
Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Overweight
Reflux Esophagitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sleep Apnea
Tobacco Use Disorder
VAP Lipid Testing
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wireless pH Testing
Achalasia
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Anosmia
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease
Atherosclerosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Barrett's Esophagus
Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cough
Cryptococcosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Down Syndrome
Duodenal Ulcer
Duodenitis
Emphysema
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal Ulcer
Essential Tremor
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Fever
Gastric Ulcer
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastroparesis
Genital Herpes
Gout
Headache
Heartburn
Hemochromatosis
Hepatitis A
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatitis C
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Ileus
Indigestion
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Intestinal Obstruction
Iodine Deficiency
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Ischemic Colitis
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mesenteric Panniculitis
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Neurogenic Bladder
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Pancreatitis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis
Purpura
Pyloric Stenosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Rosacea
Sarcoidosis
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Ulcerative Colitis
Unexplained Weight Loss
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Viral Enteritis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vomiting Disorders
Wheezing
  Wireless pH Testing

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 33 ratings
Patient Ratings (33)
5 Star
(28)
4 Star
(5)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

Feb 09, 2022
My husband has been to see him 3 times, and each time we have been very happy. He reviewed my husbands history and knew all about these problems and then addressed our concerns. He listens well, explains well and has a very good bedside manner. I would highly recommend Dr. James Walter and we didn't mind traveling about an hour in order to see him in Philly. We think he is tops!
Earl Baumgartner — Feb 09, 2022
About Dr. James Walter, MD

  • Gastroenterology
Years of Experience
  • 11 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1083903314
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Medical Education
  • Creighton University School Of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Gastroenterology, Internal Medicine and Transplant Hepatology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. James Walter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Walter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Walter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Walter has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

33 patients have reviewed Dr. Walter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walter.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

