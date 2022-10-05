Overview

Dr. James Walsh, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They completed their fellowship with Tampa Genl Hosp



Dr. Walsh works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Elmhurst, IL with other offices in Downers Grove, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.