Dr. James Walsh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Walsh, MD
Overview
Dr. James Walsh, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They completed their fellowship with Tampa Genl Hosp
Dr. Walsh works at
Locations
-
1
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group133 E Brush Hill Rd, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (630) 324-7927
-
2
Cardiac Surgery Associates, S.C.2650 Warrenville Rd, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 324-7927
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth La Grange
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Walsh?
Dr. Walsh operated on my husband on Sept 14,2022 for a 90% blockage of his left carotid artery. This was, I believe, a risky operation as my husband had just had a stroke in the hospital. The operation was a complete success and Dr. Walsh checked on my husband every day during his recovery in the hospital. Great technical skills and great bedside manner. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. James Walsh, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1417913161
Education & Certifications
- Tampa Genl Hosp
- U So Fla
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walsh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walsh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walsh works at
Dr. Walsh has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walsh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Walsh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walsh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.