Overview

Dr. James Wallace, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of SC Sch of Med and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.



Dr. Wallace works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Milestone Family Medicine in Greenville, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.