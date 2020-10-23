Overview

Dr. James Wallace Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pineville, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med|UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rapides Regional Medical Center and Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital.



Dr. Wallace Jr works at Rapides Regional Physician Group Primary Care in Pineville, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.