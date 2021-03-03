Overview

Dr. James Waldron, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas|University Of Texas Southwestern School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock and Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas.



Dr. Waldron works at NeuroTexas - Round Rock in Round Rock, TX with other offices in Austin, TX and Cedar Park, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.