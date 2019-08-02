Dr. James Waldorf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waldorf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Waldorf, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Waldorf, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They completed their residency with Mayo Clinic-Rochester
Dr. Waldorf works at
Locations
-
1
Mayo Clinic Florida4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 953-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Waldorf?
Highly recommend Dr. Waldorf he did my reconstruction surgery after my breast cancer. December 2011
About Dr. James Waldorf, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1780674606
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waldorf has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waldorf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waldorf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waldorf works at
Dr. Waldorf has seen patients for Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waldorf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Waldorf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waldorf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waldorf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waldorf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.