Dr. James Waldorf, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They completed their residency with Mayo Clinic-Rochester

Dr. Waldorf works at Mayo Clinic Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mayo Clinic Florida
    Mayo Clinic Florida
4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224
(904) 953-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Mayo Clinic in Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hematologic Problems Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumor of Pancreas Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    Aug 02, 2019
    Highly recommend Dr. Waldorf he did my reconstruction surgery after my breast cancer. December 2011
    Harriett Dove — Aug 02, 2019
    About Dr. James Waldorf, MD

    Specialties
    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1780674606
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Waldorf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waldorf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Waldorf has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Waldorf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Waldorf works at Mayo Clinic Florida in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Waldorf’s profile.

    Dr. Waldorf has seen patients for Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waldorf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Waldorf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waldorf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waldorf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waldorf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

