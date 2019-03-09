See All Oncologists in Hartford, CT
Dr. James Vredenburgh, MD

Medical Oncology
5 (4)
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. James Vredenburgh, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Vredenburgh works at Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center
    114 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 06105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 714-4680

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Cancer Counseling
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Genetic Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neurologic Complications of Cancer and Cancer Therapies Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 09, 2019
    Dr V listens to his patients, is compassionate and a terrific physician. If you live in CT you need not look elsewhere.
    — Mar 09, 2019
    About Dr. James Vredenburgh, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609950575
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Dartmouth-Hitchcock Hosp
    Internship
    • St Francis Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vredenburgh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vredenburgh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vredenburgh works at Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford, CT. View the full address on Dr. Vredenburgh’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Vredenburgh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vredenburgh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vredenburgh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vredenburgh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

