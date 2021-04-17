Dr. Vosberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Vosberg, MD
Overview
Dr. James Vosberg, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Vosberg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Florida Medical Clinic - Endocrinology2 Spurs Ln Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 615-8003
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vosberg?
Totally blown away! Excellent doctor, staff and care. I've worked in many healthcare practises that were far inferior. As a first time patient I was a little on edge, but Dr. Vosberg was great from the moment he stepped in the room.
About Dr. James Vosberg, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1235132747
Education & Certifications
- Scott & White Hospital - Taylor
- Scott & White Memorial Hospital
- University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vosberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vosberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vosberg works at
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Vosberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vosberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vosberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vosberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.