Dr. James Vopal, MD

Breast Surgery
4.8 (40)
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Vopal, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.

Dr. Vopal works at Breast Care Center Treasure Cst in Stuart, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Melanoma and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    James J. Vopal MD PA
    801 SE Osceola St, Stuart, FL 34994 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 220-0502

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Melanoma
Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Melanoma
Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 28, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Vopal for over 20 years, after moving here from New Jersey. He is still today as he was back then , a truly gifted, compassionate and patient physician. He listens to all questions, and explains any concerns in simple language. Dr. Vopal is honest and passionate in his work and truly cares for each and everyone of his patients. To anyone seeking the greatest of care, Dr. Vopal offers that even beyond your expectations.
    Marie, Hobe Sound — Apr 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Vopal, MD
    About Dr. James Vopal, MD

    Specialties
    • Breast Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184625162
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vopal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vopal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vopal works at Breast Care Center Treasure Cst in Stuart, FL. View the full address on Dr. Vopal’s profile.

    Dr. Vopal has seen patients for Melanoma and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vopal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Vopal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vopal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vopal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vopal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

