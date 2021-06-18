Dr. James Voci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Voci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Voci, MD
Overview
Dr. James Voci, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe.
Dr. Voci works at
Locations
-
1
AMITA Health Medical Group Neurology Evanston800 Austin St, Evanston, IL 60202 Directions (847) 316-7055Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Messa
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Prudential
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Zurich
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Voci?
He has seen me for years, he is nothing but kind, knowledgeable and listen...
About Dr. James Voci, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1366476715
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Res University
- University Hospital Case Western Res University
- Lankenau Hospital
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Voci has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Voci accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Voci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Voci works at
Dr. Voci has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Voci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Voci. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Voci.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Voci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Voci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.