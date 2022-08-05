Overview

Dr. James Vincens, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Binghamton, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chenango Memorial Hospital, Delaware Valley Hospital, Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital and UHS Binghamton General Hospital.



Dr. Vincens works at Lourdes Urology in Binghamton, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.