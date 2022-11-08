Dr. J Vestal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vestal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. J Vestal, MD
Overview
Dr. J Vestal, MD is an Urology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M Univ Hlth Sci Ctr, Coll of Med, College Station and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington, Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Locations
Urology Partners of North Texas5005 S Cooper St Ste 250, Arlington, TX 76017 Directions (866) 367-8768Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Arlington
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband was treated by Dr. Vestal. He is very professional and well trained. He treated my husband 2 years ago. I can't thank him enough for being there for my husband care from start to finish. Thank you from the bottom of my heart ??. I will highly recommend him.
About Dr. J Vestal, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770579161
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado Health Sciences Center in Denver
- Texas A&M University Health Sciences Center
- Texas A&M Univ Hlth Sci Ctr, Coll of Med, College Station
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vestal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vestal accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vestal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Vestal works at
Dr. Vestal has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, Bladder Cancer and Kidney Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vestal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vestal speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Vestal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vestal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vestal, there are benefits to both methods.