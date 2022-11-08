See All Urologists in Arlington, TX
Dr. J Vestal, MD

Urology
3.3 (18)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. J Vestal, MD is an Urology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M Univ Hlth Sci Ctr, Coll of Med, College Station and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington, Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.

Dr. Vestal works at Urology Partners of North Texas in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer, Bladder Cancer and Kidney Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Urology Partners of North Texas
    5005 S Cooper St Ste 250, Arlington, TX 76017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 367-8768
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Arlington
  • Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
  • Texas Health Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Prostate Cancer
Bladder Cancer
Kidney Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Bladder Cancer
Kidney Cancer

Treatment frequency



Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Urostomy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Urostomy
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 08, 2022
    My husband was treated by Dr. Vestal. He is very professional and well trained. He treated my husband 2 years ago. I can't thank him enough for being there for my husband care from start to finish. Thank you from the bottom of my heart ??. I will highly recommend him.
    Mary — Nov 08, 2022
    About Dr. J Vestal, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770579161
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Colorado Health Sciences Center in Denver
    Residency
    • Texas A&M University Health Sciences Center
    Medical Education
    • Texas A&M Univ Hlth Sci Ctr, Coll of Med, College Station
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. J Vestal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vestal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vestal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vestal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vestal works at Urology Partners of North Texas in Arlington, TX. View the full address on Dr. Vestal’s profile.

    Dr. Vestal has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, Bladder Cancer and Kidney Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vestal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Vestal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vestal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vestal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vestal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

