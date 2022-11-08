Overview

Dr. J Vestal, MD is an Urology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M Univ Hlth Sci Ctr, Coll of Med, College Station and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington, Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Vestal works at Urology Partners of North Texas in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer, Bladder Cancer and Kidney Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.