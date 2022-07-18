See All Hand Surgeons in Bend, OR
Dr. James Verheyden, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (63)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. James Verheyden, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Harney District Hospital, St. Charles Bend, St. Charles Prineville and St. Charles Redmond.

Dr. Verheyden works at The Center Orthopedic & Neurosurgical Care & Research in Bend, OR with other offices in Redmond, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Center for Orthopedic and Neurosurgical Care and Research
    2200 NE Neff Rd Ste 200, Bend, OR 97701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 382-3344
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    The Center Orthopaedic and Neurosurgical Care and Research
    333 NW Larch Ave, Redmond, OR 97756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 504-5609
  3. 3
    The Center Shevlin Health & Wellness Clinic
    2245 NW Shevlin Park Rd, Bend, OR 97703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 382-3344
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Harney District Hospital
  • St. Charles Bend
  • St. Charles Prineville
  • St. Charles Redmond

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • LifeWise
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wells Fargo Insurance
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 63 ratings
    Patient Ratings (63)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jul 18, 2022
    Dr. Verheyden was a new doctor to us about 3 years ago. When we went in for hand issues he explained several options for both my husband and I. We made decisions on treatment based on his knowledge and clear explanations. I loved his sense of humor and personality. Dr. Verheyden is top in his field for a specialty disease called Dupuytren’s. My husband had no idea about the problem. Left untreated (or worse surgery) it could have caused his hand to become deformed. The injection treatment was successful and my husband’s hand is doing well. I rate Dr. V a 5/5 for his knowledge, professionalism and skill. We now see him yearly for treatment as needed for our aging ailments.
    The Smii — Jul 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. James Verheyden, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013912591
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hand and Microvascular Surgery At University Of Washington, Seattle
    Residency
    • State University of New York Upstate Medical University
    Medical Education
    • University Of Wisconsin Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Wisconsin / Madison
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Verheyden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Verheyden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Verheyden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Verheyden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Verheyden has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Verheyden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    63 patients have reviewed Dr. Verheyden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verheyden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Verheyden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Verheyden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

