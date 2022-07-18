Overview

Dr. James Verheyden, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Harney District Hospital, St. Charles Bend, St. Charles Prineville and St. Charles Redmond.



Dr. Verheyden works at The Center Orthopedic & Neurosurgical Care & Research in Bend, OR with other offices in Redmond, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.