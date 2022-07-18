Dr. James Verheyden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Verheyden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Verheyden, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Verheyden, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Harney District Hospital, St. Charles Bend, St. Charles Prineville and St. Charles Redmond.
Locations
The Center for Orthopedic and Neurosurgical Care and Research2200 NE Neff Rd Ste 200, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 382-3344Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
The Center Orthopaedic and Neurosurgical Care and Research333 NW Larch Ave, Redmond, OR 97756 Directions (541) 504-5609
The Center Shevlin Health & Wellness Clinic2245 NW Shevlin Park Rd, Bend, OR 97703 Directions (541) 382-3344Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Harney District Hospital
- St. Charles Bend
- St. Charles Prineville
- St. Charles Redmond
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- LifeWise
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Mutual of Omaha
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Peach State Health Plan
- Providence Health Plans
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Verheyden was a new doctor to us about 3 years ago. When we went in for hand issues he explained several options for both my husband and I. We made decisions on treatment based on his knowledge and clear explanations. I loved his sense of humor and personality. Dr. Verheyden is top in his field for a specialty disease called Dupuytren’s. My husband had no idea about the problem. Left untreated (or worse surgery) it could have caused his hand to become deformed. The injection treatment was successful and my husband’s hand is doing well. I rate Dr. V a 5/5 for his knowledge, professionalism and skill. We now see him yearly for treatment as needed for our aging ailments.
About Dr. James Verheyden, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1013912591
Education & Certifications
- Hand and Microvascular Surgery At University Of Washington, Seattle
- State University of New York Upstate Medical University
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Verheyden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Verheyden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Verheyden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Verheyden has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Verheyden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Verheyden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verheyden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Verheyden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Verheyden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.