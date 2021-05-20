Dr. James Varner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Varner, MD
Overview
Dr. James Varner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist Olive Branch Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Briarcrest Office6286 Briarcrest Ave Ste 200, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 641-3000Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Hernando Office2670 McIngvale Rd Ste J, Hernando, MS 38632 Directions (901) 641-3000
-
3
Southaven Office7580 Clarington Cv, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (901) 641-3000Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist Olive Branch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Varner. He’s professional with a great personality. He communicates well and takes the time to answer your questions. His staff is friendly and they do a great job getting patients in on time without waiting.
About Dr. James Varner, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Campbell Fndn University Of Tn
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
