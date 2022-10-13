Dr. James Vander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Vander, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Vander, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Plymouth Meeting, PA. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Michigan and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Vander works at
Locations
MidAtlantic Retina Associates4060 Butler Pike Ste 200, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 Directions
MidAtlantic Retina Associates840 Walnut St Fl 10, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vander was wonderful. He made me feel comfortable the entire time while fully explaining the issue he found with my retina (hole/tear). In addition, he was able to perform a procedure right then and there to correct it. While it wasn't the most pleasant procedure, he communicated with me the entire time as to what was happening and what to expect next. I'd recommend him without hesitation.
About Dr. James Vander, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1780632570
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital
- University Of Michigan Hospitals and Health Centers
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- University of Michigan
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vander has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vander speaks French and Spanish.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Vander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vander.
