Dr. James Van Riessen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Springfield, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South.



Dr. Van Riessen works at Coxhealth Center Chesterfield in Springfield, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.