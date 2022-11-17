Dr. James Vahey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vahey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Vahey, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO.
Hand Center Of Nevada8585 S Eastern Ave Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89123 Directions (702) 798-8585Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Great demeanor great Doc. Highly recommended by other doctors. Not sure why he got 1 star reviews…. Must be twitter haters…. Lol ??
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1407874035
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Hand Surgery
Dr. Vahey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vahey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Vahey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vahey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vahey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vahey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.