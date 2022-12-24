Dr. James Uyeki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uyeki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Uyeki, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Uyeki, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Kyle, TX. They completed their fellowship with MD Anderson Canc Ctr U TX|University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
Dr. Uyeki works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Oncology - Hays County211 Elmhurst Ste A, Kyle, TX 78640 Directions (512) 503-5188Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Texas Breast Specialists4101 James Casey St Ste 100, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 503-5189Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Hays
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Makes you feel comfortable and that you can ask any questions.
About Dr. James Uyeki, MD
- Oncology
- English
- 1124187927
Education & Certifications
- MD Anderson Canc Ctr U TX|University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
- University Of California
- University Calif|University Of California
