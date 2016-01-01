Dr. Ulery has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Ulery, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Ulery, MD is a dermatologist in Monroe, MI. Dr. Ulery completed a residency at University of Michigan / Ann Arbor. He currently practices at Skin Care Associates and is affiliated with Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Ulery is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Skincare Associates PC315 Stewart Rd, Monroe, MI 48162 Directions (734) 439-0064
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
About Dr. James Ulery, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Ulery?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ulery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ulery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ulery has seen patients for Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ulery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Ulery. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ulery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ulery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ulery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.