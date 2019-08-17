Dr. James Ulchaker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ulchaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Ulchaker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Ulchaker, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and South Pointe Hospital.
Dr. Ulchaker works at
Locations
Cleveland Clinic9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 445-1786Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cleveland Clinic Independence Family He5001 Rockside Rd, Independence, OH 44131 Directions (216) 986-4000
Cleveland Clinic Beachwood Family Health Center26900 Cedar Rd, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 445-1786
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- South Pointe Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I underwent bladder stone removal and Holmium laser surgery by Dr. Ulchaker this past week. Dr. Ulchaker is the consumate professional and very caring and concerned about his patients. He has been my urologist for the past 16 years. I chose him initially because of his proficiency in laser surgery and it was the right decision. This was my second laser surgery in 14 years. The advancements in this surgery are amazing coupled with the best facility in the world, the CCF. My recovery time was unbelievably fast. I am so thankful I chose this doctor and this hospital for my care.
About Dr. James Ulchaker, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Urology
